Anna Faris Walks Emmys Red Carpet After Splitting from Chris Pratt

Anna Faris made her first public appearance Sunday on the Emmys red carpet since splitting from Chris Pratt, wearing a stunning purple gown.

Faris, 40, is among a long list of A-listers who will take the podium and present trophies at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Last month, the Mom actress and Jurassic World actor announced in a joint statement on Facebook that they had decided to separate.

“Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating,” wrote Pratt, 38. “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.”

“Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward,” he continued. “We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

The couple’s split comes after eight years of marriage. Pratt and Faris have one child together: 5-year-old Jack. The two met on the set of Take Me Home Tonight in 2007 and got engaged a year later before marrying in summer 2009.

Last December, the actress opened up on an episode of her podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified, about “feeling so hurt” by rumors regarding her marriage.

“I think it was a combination of things. I take pride in how great my relationship is with Chris, but having said that, of course in this crazy world where he’s off doing movies and I’m in L.A. raising our child, of course I’m going to feel vulnerable, like any normal human would,” she told her pal, actress Isla Fisher, on the show.

The actor told PEOPLE in 2015 he and Faris worked hard to not lose track of their own relationship amid work, family and fame.

“It’s just as important, if not more important, to focus on your relationship with your partner because your children are going to leave one day [and] you have to maintain a relationship that’s going to outlast your child’s needs for you,” he said. “I have the support of a strong partner who’s been through this and understands it and whom I can share these experiences with. And we have a family that we’re starting that’s the focus of my attention.”

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET.