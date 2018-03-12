Anna Duggar Gives Thanks for Her '5 Beautiful Children' and Remembers the Baby She Miscarried

Anna Duggar is counting her blessings.

The mother of five — she shares daughters Mackynzie Renée, 8, and Meredith, 2, and sons Michael, 6, Marcus, 4, and Mason Garrett, 7 months, with husband Josh Duggar — took to Instagram Friday to post a sweet video of her kids eating cucumbers that she had prepared for their snack time.

“You know you’re a #DuggarMom when your kids eat cucumbers faster than you can prepare them!” she wrote while also sharing a “fun fact” about her family: “On Joshua’s side of the family I’m mommy to 1/2 of the grandchildren so far…and the only grand-daughters!”

In the post, she also touched on a personal tragedy that she and her husband faced early in their marriage: a miscarriage.

“I’m so thankful for the 5 beautiful children God has given us (+1 in heaven!),” she wrote.

Eight years ago, Anna, 29, opened up about the earlier loss of her baby to Meredith Vieira on the Today show when she revealed that she was pregnant with her second child.

“It was very hard to go through the excitement of finding out we were expecting a little one and then losing it,” she told Vieira in 2010.

To help the couple get through the trying time, Anna and Josh relied on their faith.

“One thing that really helped was thanking God, thanking him in the good times and thanking him when things don’t go the way we expected them to,” she shared.

“If you thank God it really, really releases you and helps you to be able to go on with life,” said Anna.

Last March, the couple — they wed in September 2008 — announced that they were expecting their fifth child.

“For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family. Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust,” the couple wrote in a blog post, referencing the scandal that rocked their marriage.

“We’ve learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time,” the post continued.

“As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year. Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!” Josh and Anna signed the post.

In September, they welcomed son Mason Garrett. “The entire family is ecstatic over the arrival of another beautiful blessing. We want to thank everyone for your prayers, kind words and well wishes,” the couple wrote on the family blog. “We appreciate it much more than we could ever express. We pray God blesses each of you with an abundance of the kindness you’ve shown us.”