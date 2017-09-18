Ann Dowd of The Handmaid's Tale Gets Emotional After Winning Emmy

Ann Dowd of The Handmaid’s Tale is the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series at the 2017 Emmy Awards.

From tearjerkers to out of this world mysteries, this year’s crop of nominees covered the spectrum of drama genres. Dowd was up against Uzo Aduba for her turn as Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren in Orange Is The New Black; Millie Bobby Brown for portraying Eleven in Stranger Things; Samira Wiley for portraying Moria in The Handmaid’s Tale; Chrissy Metz for starring as Kate Pearson in This Is Us; and Thandie Newton for playing Maeve in Westworld.

Aduba was the only nominee who has previously won the award – also for her role as Warren.

The nod was 13-year-old Brown’s first and also made her one of the youngest Emmy nominees ever. Wiley, Dowd, Newton and Metz were are also first-time nominees.

Dowd was a double nominee on Sunday – she was also nominated for outstanding guest actress in a drama for appearing as the vicious Patti Levin on The Leftovers.

“I think this is a dream, you know?” she said in her tearful acceptance speech. “I’ve been acting for a long time and that this should happen now, I don’t have the words — so I thank you.”

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.