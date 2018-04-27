Ann Curry Says She Reported Matt Lauer for Sexual Harassment in 2012 on Behalf of a Colleague

Almost five months after he was terminated by NBC for alleged sexual misconduct, new allegations about former Today show anchor Matt Lauer are coming to light.

In a Washington Post report published Thursday, Lauer’s former co-anchor Ann Curry said she approached two members of NBC’s management team in 2012 after a female staffer at the network told her she was “sexually harassed physically” by Lauer.

The NBC staffer confirmed to the Post that she went to Curry with her complaint, but remained anonymous because she fears retaliation.

“A woman approached me and asked me tearfully if I could help her,” Curry told the newspaper. “She was afraid of losing her job … I believed her.”

Curry said the woman implored that she not reveal her name to anyone and she obliged — but she did specifically name Lauer in her conversation with management.

“I told management they had a problem and they needed to keep an eye on him and how he deals with women,” she said. (PEOPLE has reached out to Curry and Lauer for further comment.)

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Curry, who reportedly has a non-disclosure agreement with the company, declined to name the management officials she says she approached. An NBC spokesman told the Post the company has no record of her warning and said there was no mention of it in Lauer’s personnel file, noting that current NBC News chairman Andy Lack was not at the network at the time.

After barely a year co-hosting Today with Lauer, Curry, 61, left the NBC morning show in 2012 — the same year she says she reported Lauer. Her exit was a painful ordeal that came complete with gossip-column speculation that her firing had been due in part to a lack of “chemistry” with Lauer, 60, and amid reports that he had played a part in forcing her out. (NBC sources have told PEOPLE falling ratings were to blame.)

Ann Curry and Matt Lauer Peter Kramer/NBC/Getty

Curry told the Post there was “pervasive verbal sexual harassment at NBC” but that she understands reluctance to report harassment.

“This is one of the problems when we talk about corporations with an HR department being under leadership of someone who might or might not be accused,” she said. “How are they going to complain about it if they are accusing someone who is overseeing the department that is supposed to protect them?”

“Do you have a system that allows those who feel they have been victimized to air their complaints without fear they will lose their jobs?” she added. “I don’t know a company that does.”

RELATED VIDEO: Matt Lauer & Wife Annette Are ‘Preparing’ to Divorce, Source Says the ‘Damage Can’t Be Fixed’

Lauer provided the newspaper with a statement on Wednesday, his first since he initially addressed his firing in November.

“I have made no public comments on the many false stories from anonymous or biased sources that have been reported about me over these past several months,” he said. “I remained silent in an attempt to protect my family from further embarrassment and to restore a small degree of the privacy they have lost.”

“But defending my family now requires me to speak up,” he continued. “I fully acknowledge that I acted inappropriately as a husband, father and principal at NBC. However I want to make it perfectly clear that any allegations or reports of coercive, aggressive or abusive actions on my part, at any time, are absolutely false.”

An insider previously told PEOPLE that Lauer was let go due to sexual misconduct throughout 2014 with a female staffer, including at the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. Women have also anonymously accused Lauer of sexual harassment and assault in reports published by Variety and The New York Times.

RELATED: Dirty Jokes, Flirty Banter — Insiders Describe the Vibe at Matt Lauer’s Today Show

Since his termination, Lauer has been lying low in the Hamptons — and a source close to him recently told PEOPLE that he remains “truly devastated” over the situation that ended his career at NBC.

Speaking to PEOPLE in January, Curry opened up about her reaction to Lauer’s firing, saying she felt “outrage” that such alleged misconduct was tolerated and “tremendous empathy for the victims.”

But she certainly isn’t one to gloat, even amid the downfall of a man once depicted as her nemesis.

“I’m not a vengeful person,” she said. “I know what it’s like to be humiliated. I just don’t want to play a part in anyone else’s humiliation.”

“I wish I could say that I was celebrating,” she added. “But actually I immediately checked myself. Because I knew women had suffered.”