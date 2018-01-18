Oprah, Katie, Connie: The Surprising Women Who Reached Out to Ann Curry After the Today Fiasco

Ann Curry is opening up about the pain of leaving the Today show, how she bounced back, and her emotional new TV series. Subscribe now for the EXCLUSIVE interview — only in PEOPLE!

Ann Curry‘s departure from the Today show five years ago was a painful one — but along the way, she was bolstered by a “remarkable” outpouring of support.

Sitting down exclusively with PEOPLE in this week’s issue, Curry, 61, wells up as she recalls the network of colleagues that swung into action.

“During those darkest days, one by one, these wonderful women reached out,” she says. “Jane Pauley, Connie Chung, Paula Zahn, Deborah Norville, they took me to lunch, one by one.”

“Meredith [Vieira] wanted dinner. Oprah [Winfrey] called,” she continues. “They all gave me words of wisdom and comfort. All these years later it still resonates — these kindnesses.”

After barely a year co-hosting Today with Matt Lauer, Curry left the NBC morning show in 2012 — an ordeal that came complete with gossip-column speculation that her firing had been due in part to a lack of “chemistry” with Lauer, 60, and amid reports that he had played a part in forcing her out. (NBC sources insist falling ratings were to blame; Lauer was fired in November for alleged sexual misconduct.)

Curry also leaned on her family: Her husband of 28 years, New York software executive Brian Ross, and their children, daughter McKenzie, 25, and son Walker, 23, “have given me great strength,” she says.

And there are Curry’s fans — some of whom have followed her career since she got her first big break in television journalism in the late 1970s. (Curry began as an intern at an Oregon NBC affiliate and worked her way up to Today‘s couch.)

“Strangers come up to me every day, sometimes more than once, to say something kind,” she says. “I’ve received notes, I don’t even know how many, in restaurants. Notes saying, ‘We miss you, we love you.’ I feel incredibly lucky. I’ve been stopped by people I don’t know everywhere I go. And they’ve hugged me, and they’ve said lovely things.”

These days, Curry – who returns to TV on Jan. 23 with the new six-part PBS docuseries We’ll Meet Again — says she feels satisfaction at signs of progress. The news that Hoda Kotb will work alongside Savannah Guthrie as a Today host is “long overdue,” she says. “Especially when you consider that these days the majority of viewership for morning news programs is women.”

But there were those who wanted Today to go in a different direction: An online petition demanding NBC bring Curry back in her old position after Lauer’s exit amassed more than 16,000 signatures in 24 hours.

“There’s a quote from the great philosopher Dr. Seuss that goes something like, ‘Don’t cry that it’s over. Be happy that it happened,’ ” she says in response. “And I’m happy that my work has been able to happen. And I’m happy that people want to see more from me. Every morning when I look at my alarm clock and it says 7 a.m. and not 4:15 a.m., I wake up delighted. I have made up for a lot of lost time with my family. I’ve filled my well. And that’s been fantastic.”