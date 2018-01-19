Ann Curry Opens Up About the Tragedy That Changed Her Life: Her Brother Dying in the Line of Duty

Ann Curry is opening up about the pain of leaving the Today show, how she bounced back, and her emotional new TV series. Subscribe now for the EXCLUSIVE interview — only in PEOPLE!

A little-discussed personal tragedy in Ann Curry‘s life — one that has informed a lot of who she is today — is the death of her brother.

When she was 26, her brother Gordon, then 23, was killed while serving in the Air Force. Sitting down exclusively with PEOPLE for this week’s issue, Curry — who opened the door of her family’s home when soldiers delivered the news — opens up about weathering the painful experience and how it ultimately gave her perspective.

“He was in the last year of his four-year stint, and his loss was absolutely devastating to my family,” says Curry, 61. “We were so excited to have him home … but there was a knock at the door.”

“I opened the door, and they’re very efficient, these men in uniform when they come to the door,” she says. “They don’t waste your time. You know when you’re looking at them that it’s not good. They tell you immediately: ‘I’m sorry to inform you, but your brother Gordon Curry has been killed in the line of duty.’ ”

Ann Curry Victoria Will

The loss was devastating to Curry and her family, but it also served as a valuable lesson.

“When Gordon died, it made me realize: Every decision I make, how will I feel about it on my last day?” she says. “That’s kept me true to my purpose and what I want out of life. I don’t want to be the person who, at the end, says, ‘Gosh, I wish I had …’ ”

“In the process of learning about his life, the young man he had become, I discovered he had embraced the phrase ‘carpe diem,’ which a lot of people know today means ‘seize the day,’ ” she continues. “He was 23 years old. And that motto, for him, became my own. In fact, it became the motto for everyone in our family, so even in his death, he influenced us. I think his death taught me life is precious — do not waste it. Love more, fear less.”

And Gordon’s perspective on life and love is reflected in Curry’s next project: The former Today show anchor returns to TV on Jan. 23 with a new six-part PBS docuseries, We’ll Meet Again. The first developed by her own production company, the series focuses on 12 stories of people searching for individuals who changed their lives.

“I’ve always thought of journalism as a service profession,” she says. “I’m in it to give, not to get. This show lets me explore people’s beautiful wishes to reconnect with the people who helped them survive.”

“The power we have to do good and to have compassion lives deep within us all, and I believe it’s something we need to be reminded of,” she adds. “There are times we forget it exists, and we may be living in one of those times right now. But the capacity for good is still there. It exists, and it will rise again.”