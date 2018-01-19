She may be the sweet voice behind Disney’s The Princess and the Frog but these days Anika Noni Rose is not kidding around, thanks to her role on BET’s college drama The Quad.

The Tony-winner and Everything, Everything star plays Dr. Eva Fletcher, secretive new president of the show’s fictional black college Georgia A&M University. Back for season 2, the show and her character pick up in an “intense, fiery,” and “explosive” situation where last season left off.

“She finds out that she has fewer allies than she thought she did,” says Rose of the new season.

The new episodes will tackle the issue of sexual assault on campus and portray the complex relationship between Eva and her daughter Sydney, played by My Wife and Kids actress Jazz Raycole. Following Sydney’s own sexual assault in the first season, Eva struggles between helping her daughter and protecting the crumbling school.

It’s the focus on real issues such as sexual assault and violence, that initially drew the Tony Award winner to the project.

“If I’m doing something that is dramatic, I want there to be as much built in truth as we possibly can,” she said.

As the first black Disney Princess with The Princess and the Frog – a role she will revive in the new Wreck-it Ralph­ – to portraying the president of an historically black college, Rose says she takes pride in being a women of color able to portray strong and dynamic characters.

“It’s important to see flawed women because I think that a trap that a lot of women of color fall into or are born into is that [we feel] we have to be stronger than anybody else and anything else in any situation” says the Dreamgirls actress about internal battles women of color face both on and off the screen.

Rose, who will be honored with the NAACP Trailblazer Theater Award on Feb. 26, said she finds it “beautiful” to be thought of as “somebody who’s carving a space for others to be.”

Season 2 of The Quad is set to air Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 10 p.m. ET.