America's Got Talent Hopeful Angelina Green on How Music Helped Her Cope with Her Parents' Divorce

Angelina Green is one of the brightest stars to come out of this season of America’s Got Talent — earning the coveted golden buzzer from judge Heidi Klum after her emotional rendition of The Pretenders’ 1994 hit “I’ll Stand By You.”

And as the 13-year-old musician prepares for the upcoming live shows, she chatted with PEOPLE Now on Tuesday about the pressures she feels to perform.

“I really want to make Heidi proud and I want to show her that I deserved to get the Golden Buzzer. I already really want to make my mom and my brother proud,” Green said. “I know what I’m going to sing. I’m working on it right now. I can’t really say it, but I’m working really hard every day. I really want to impress everybody. So I’m working really really hard.”

Green — who is self-taught on the piano, guitar and ukulele — also opened up about how music was her refuge as she struggled through her parents’ divorce.

It was something she first brought up on a July 11 episode of AGT.

“I’ve been singing since forever, but I took it seriously when my parents got divorced and it was really hard for me. Music helped me so much,” she had told Klum and judges Simon Cowell, Mel B and Howie Mandel before dedicating the song to her mother.

On Tuesday, Green elaborated on the dark time in her life.

“When things weren’t going so well in the house, I would always go to my room and play my music or my guitar or my ukulele,” the Miami, Florida, native said. “I feel like music helped me escape to another world and I would forget about all my worries. Music was always there for me. It was really important to me.”

She also said she hopes other kids going through the similar things know they are not alone. “You don’t really choose your story. It’s something that happens to you,” Green explained. “I know there are some kids out there who feel like they can’t go on anymore, but they need to know that they can.”

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on NBC.