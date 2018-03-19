Andy Cohen Remembers the Awkward Time He Accidentally Yawned in Charlize Theron's Face

Andy Cohen‘s mouth has gotten him in trouble in the past, but in one specific scenario, it didn’t include talking.

While speaking with The Huffington Post‘s Arianna Huffington on Monday’s episode of Thrive Global Podcast, Cohen, 49, recalled the time when he yawned at Oscar winner Charlize Theron while she was speaking during a pitch meeting.

“Well trust me, I will yawn in the middle of a Housewives reunion while someone is having a mental breakdown and they break out of it and they look at me and they’re like, ‘Am I boring you?’ I’m like, ‘No, I’m just a yawner. I apologize,’ ” the executive producer and reunion host of The Real Housewives franchise told Huffington, 67, in PEOPLE’s exclusive preview.

(Huffington, 67, wrote the New York Times bestseller The Sleep Revolution.)

Cohen proceeded to recall the moment he yawned in Theron’s face — and the response she gave him when she noticed his facial reflex.

“Once Charlize Theron came and pitched me a show and I let out a big yawn in the middle,” Cohen explained. “She goes, ‘You are the first man to yawn in my face, I think, since I was a little girl.’ ”

“I’m like, ‘I’m sorry —,’ ” Cohen said of his response to Theron, 42, as Huffington filled in, ” ‘I’m gay.’ ”

” ‘I’m a yawner, and I’m gay.’ Yeah,” the TV personality said.

Clearly, she didn’t hold it against him. Last July, Theron sat down with Cohen for an episode of his Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, when she chatted with the host about her testing out the “lady pond” in her youth.

“When you’re young, you’re just kind of exploring it all,” Theron said.

The conversation was spurred by a fan calling in to ask why it was so important that Theron’s character in the film Atomic Blonde be bisexual.

“It’s something that I feel is not represented enough in cinema, and I feel that when you make movies, if you’re gonna hold that mirror up and reflect society, then you should reflect society,” said Theron.

While Theron’s character may play with her sexuality in the film, Theron’s exploration ended back in her day. She said: “It was pretty clear that I really liked dudes.”