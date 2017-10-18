Andy Cohen, Sherri Shepherd and More Stars Remember Project Runway's Mychael Knight: 'Gone Too Soon'

Hollywood has a lot of love for the late Mychael Knight.

The former Project Runway and Project Runway: All Stars contestant died Tuesday morning outside Atlanta. He was 39.

In the wake of his death, several stars took to social media to commemorate the late fashion designer, including his good friend and celebrity client Sherri Shepherd.

“My heart hurts so much today bc I lost my friend, my little brother @mychaelknight,” she wrote on Instagram. “I was a fan of Mychael’s since I first saw him on #ProjectRunway & when @jawnmurray finally put us together, it was a match made in #heaven. We clicked immediately & Mychael said he was going to be my stylist for the long haul. He had a wicked sense of humor and was the most creative man I knew.”

“Mychael had a sixth sense when it came to styling women,” she continued. “He brought out the best of your features and I always felt like a princess when he styled me. Mychael taught me that Spanx is a girl’s best friend and Lord help me if someone took a pic of me & I wasn’t red carpet ready. I respected his business acumen, his honesty and integrity. When he said he wanted to collaborate w me on a curvy line of clothing for women, I thought we’d struck gold.”

Shepherd, 50, revealed the pink blush gown she was wearing in the photo she posted was custom-designed by Knight for the Daytime Emmy Awards — and he sewed it in 24 hours.

“Mychael how I wish your dreams weren’t cut short — but so thankful for the time I was allowed to be a part of your life,” she concluded. “I know you are in #heaven updating the angels’ wardrobe (‘Lord! Wings are so 90s!’) I love you my friend #RIP #alwaysafan.”

Bravo’s Andy Cohen, who was an executive at the network when Project Runway first began, expressed his condolences and memories of Knight on Twitter, writing, “I am so sad to hear about Mychael Knight. When he appeared on #ProjectRunway he was the sweetest guy, full of life, ambition & talent. #rip.”

Singer/songwriter Keri Hilson also remembered her “dear old friend.”

“Ur such a beautiful spirit,” she wrote. “I cherish ur humble creative nature. One of the good ones, gone too soon.”

“I will always remember the feeling…you were the first to create a dress for lil ole me back in ’04. I cherish you & treasure this dress…” she continued. “We believed in each other before all the fame & attention…saw each other’s visions & genuinely supported one another. #RIPMychaelKnight. Sending love & prayers to every friend & family member. I know you will be missed by all who were blessed to know you.”

Knight’s family confirmed his death in a statement to Obvious magazine.

“We are still processing the untimely death of our son, brother, friend, and uncle,” they said. “Mychael meant everything to us and we loved him dearly. He was generous and so full of life. This is how we choose to remember his legacy.”

Knight died on Tuesday after recently checking into a hospital for treatment for intestinal issues, TMZ reported.

Born in Germany, Knight divided his childhood between Alabama and New York. He studied Apparel Design and Merchandising at Georgia Southern University, graduating in 2001.

Knight first auditioned for the second season of Project Runway in 2005 but didn’t make the cut. When he auditioned again the following year, he was named one of the season 3 contestants and went on to place fourth in the overall competition, winning season 3’s Fan Favorite award.

After leaving the show, Knight launched his own label, Mychael Knight, and returned to Project Runway multiple times over the years, competing in a 2009 All-Star Challenge, as well as a starring as a contestant on the third season of the show’s All Stars spin-off in 2013.

Throughout his career, he continued to release new collections. His Spring/Summer 2018 line was his most recent.