Andy Cohen knows he can be a bit intimidating while hosting Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“I’m not afraid to ask questions, and people know that I’m going to be pushing them,” the TV personality says in the current issue of PEOPLE. “By the time people get to me, they know what they’re getting into.”

But Cohen, 49, says one star in particular was nervous to sit across from him in the WWHL “Clubhouse.”

“I know Ryan Reynolds was really scared that I was going to get really personal, and he was nervous, ” he says. “But it turned out well.”

RELATED VIDEO: Andy Cohen Plays a Revealing Game of ‘This or That’

And there have been other stars that have been pleasantly surprising.

“Mariah Carey has been on [WWHL] a few times and is always game for whatever we want to do,” he says.

For more from Cohen, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now

Now Cohen is interviewing people in a completely different environment: Fox’s reboot of the classic dating game show Love Connection.

“I love setting people up and asking people awkward questions on television, so it seemed like a perfect fit,” he says. “Everyone loves hearing about first dates. When you see the show you think, ‘Why did it ever go off the air?’ ”

Love Connection airs Thursdays (at 9 p.m. ET) on Fox, and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday through Thursday (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo.