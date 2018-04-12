Andy Cohen Reveals Why He Keeps Getting Kicked Off Dating Apps

Forget about love connection — Andy Cohen isn’t getting any love from the dating apps themselves.

The Watch What Happens Live host stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show for Thursday’s episode, where he revealed that it was “fun” to be single and back on the dating scene.

Cohen, 49, said that he was looking for love on a few dating apps, joking that he would happily swipe right on DeGeneres’ guest DJ, Jersey Shore‘s Pauly D.

Although the Bravo host is not on Raya, a dating app geared towards celebrities, he said he went for more common apps like Tinder. However, he is having problems with another matchmaking program.

“There is a gay dating app that I’m on that I keep getting kicked off of because they think I’m impersonating Andy Cohen,” he said. “They’re like, ‘Your photos don’t meet our guidelines,’ and I’m like, ‘It is me!'”

DeGeneres warned him that he may find other profiles using his photos after admitting that it’s really him.

Andy Cohen Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Andy Cohen

The talk show host also touched on a chance encounter that happened during an episode of Watch What Happens Live this week, when a young audience member asked Cohen on a date.

“I was like, ‘Are you even over 25?’ And he was like, ‘Almost,'” he recalled. “And I said, ‘I think you might be too young.’ ”

However, Cohen recently admitted to PEOPLE that he wasn’t against finding a match on television.

“Somebody is going to get up [on TV] and ask me out someday and we’re going to end up getting married,” he said. “And we’ll have met so cute!”

As for his idea partner, Cohen explained he’s looking for a man who is “strong, independent, funny and handsome. I want someone who has their own thing going on.”