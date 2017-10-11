Andy Cohen Joins Anderson Cooper on CNN's New Year's Eve Show After Kathy Griffin Fired for Bloody Trump Photo

CNN has found a replacement for Kathy Griffin on its upcoming New Year’s Eve broadcast, and it’s none other than Anderson Cooper‘s bestie, Watch What Happens Live host and executive producer Andy Cohen.

“Andy is the life of the party wherever he goes, and what bigger party is there than New Year’s Eve? It is going to be a blast,” Cooper, who will again cohost the annual Time Square bash in New York City, said in a statement.

Cohen added, “I’ve been friends with Anderson for 25 years. We’ve traveled the world together and performed in 30-plus cities with ‘AC2’ and it’s all led to this one huge night!”

Griffin cohosted CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Cooper for 10 years running, but the network parted ways with the comedienne after her infamous photo shoot with a bloody, severed prop head of President Donald Trump. Cooper tweeted at the time, “For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.”

WATCH: Andy Cohen’s Pick For The Most Absurd Real Housewives Business Ever

The New Year’s Eve broadcast will now be called CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen and it will air on Sunday, Dec. 31.

Griffin issued an apology after the photo sparked an intense backlash, but she has since said she’s “no longer sorry.” As for her friendship with Cooper, she mentioned during an interview in August that they’re relationship is over — despite what Cooper mentioned to Cohen when he appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com