He’s known for his no holds barred style of interviews on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, but Andy Cohen says even he can get nervous.

“I asked Oprah if she had ever been with a woman and that was a little tense,” says Cohen, 49. “And I asked Shaq how big his [penis] was — he wears a size 26 shoe! I was scared. It was on my mind all day. And then I came to work and I said, ‘I can’t ask him this. And they were like, ‘Oh, you’re asking!’ ”

Continues Cohen: “I try to be the guy in late night who goes there and asks the things that other people want to but won’t.”

This week, Cohen is in Los Angeles for Watch What Happens Live, and says he’s relishing the chance to do the show in front of a bigger audience.

Says Cohen: “We have 32 people in our clubhouse in New York and we have 1,300 in L.A. at the Wiltern. It’s so exiting and the energy is so great. Normally, it’s impossible to get a ticket to my show. Because we have 32 seats. So now to open it up, at least 7,000 people will have seen the show this week in person.”

Including a man on Monday night’s show who asked Cohen on a date. “That was hilarious,” he says. “But he was 25, entirely too young for me.”

Cohen says he’s looking for a man who is “strong, independent, funny and handsome. I want someone who has their own thing going on.”

But he’s not ruling out a match made on television.

“Somebody is going to get up [on TV] and ask me out someday and we’re going to end up getting married. And we’ll have met so cute!”

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs weekdays (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo.