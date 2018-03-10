Andy Cohen Is Single Again and Looking for a Guy Who Has Never Seen The Real Housewives

Andy Cohen is single and ready to mingle — and looking for a man who’s never seen a Real Housewives show!

The 49-year-old Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host had been dating Clifton Dassuncao, whom he referred to as “Brazilian Andy Samberg” in his 2016 memoir, Superficial: More Adventures From the Andy Cohen Diaries due to the Harvard University grad student’s resemblance to the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star.

“Yes, I am single again,” Cohen told Entertainment Tonight from the set of Love Connection, where he is currently filming the second season of the Fox reboot.

He and Dassuncao had been first link back in April 2016. And though Cohen didn’t elaborate on why or when the pair went their separate ways, he did give details on the type of things he’s looking for in a man.

“Someone who’s very independent, someone who has their own thing going on. Maybe someone who’s never seen The Real Housewives,” he said — adding he’d want a Jewish version of John F. Kennedy, Jr. which he joking dubbed, “Jew-FK, Jr.”

Cohen told PEOPLE in December that he often turns to BFF Anderson Cooper for dating advice.

“Anderson was very supportive of my last relationship,” Cohen said.

“I was a big proponent of him,” Cooper added.

That being said, Cohen doesn’t have any problems meeting guys, joking that his DMs are “slid into” more than Cooper’s. “Anderson doesn’t check his DMs the way I do,” he said.