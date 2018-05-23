Why Andy Cohen Would Rather Date 'Some Under-the-Radar Architect' Than a Celebrity

Andy Cohen prides himself on being able to get the scoop on his guests’ personal lives.

“I love prying into peoples personal business,” the Love Connection host, 49, told Betches‘ Jordana Abraham and comedian Jared Freid on the latest episode of their U Up? podcast. “I think I do it really well.”

But Cohen prefers to keep his own relationships out of the spotlight.

“You gotta play it super cool on Instagram,” said Cohen, who boasts over 2.5 million Instagram followers. “I mean, I certainly do. I don’t post dates on Instagram. Even if I had 200 followers that were just my friends, I think I would be fairly low profile about putting up someone out there and changing your status on Facebook from single.”

He continued, “My account is really more of a public account. If I had a side account with friends I would be a little more open about what was going on, but I just feel like then, I don’t want a Daily Mail story about some twink I took on vacation, not that I take twinks on vacation.”

The Watch What Happens Live host recalled a situation when a friend put up pictures that caused an unnecessary media stir.

“I had a friend of mine, my best friend, posted a picture on his account when we were all on vacation and it included me and someone that I was with on vacation,” Cohen said. “And the Daily Mail saw it and picked it up and put it together, did all this Instagram journalism.”

Though the New York City resident prefers not to showcase his love like on social media, he doesn’t mind when fans catch him on Tinder.

“I’m on Tinder and I’m on an app called Chappy,” said Cohen, who revealed in March that he split from his boyfriend, Harvard PhD student Clifton Dassuncao. “It goes great because you know, you only connect if you’re both interested. It’s good. … I’ve been public that I’m on Tinder. There’s not naked pictures of me on Tinder. What do I care? I’m single. I have nothing to hide.”

One platform singles won’t find Cohen on: Raya, the membership-based “dating app for famous people.”

“I don’t want to be on Raya,” the Superficial: More Adventures from the Andy Cohen Diaries author said. “I just feel like I want to meet some under-the-radar architect in Brooklyn or [a] scientist. I don’t need to be with someone whose defining themselves as like, I’m successful, I should be on Raya. It’s just redundant. That’s not my guy.”

Love Connection season 2 premieres Tuesday on Fox at 9 p.m. ET.