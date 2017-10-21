Andy Cohen Celebrates Close Pal John Mayer's 40th Birthday with 'Magic' Trip to Brazil: 'My Heart Is Busting'

Andy Cohen has all the feels after celebrating good friend John Mayer‘s 40th birthday in Rio de Janeiro.

The Watch What Happens Live host took to Instagram Friday to post a second birthday tribute to the musician, who is in Brazil for a run of shows this week and next.

“One final salute to @johnmayer as we put a bow around our Celebration of 40 Years of Excellence,” Cohen, 49, captioned a photo of the “Gravity” singer standing in a salute position on board a boat.

“My heart is busting out with a whole lotta feels after an experience of a lifetime. Brazil is Magic and so are you, JM. ⚡️💗⚡️ #JM40,” Cohen continued about Mayer, who got himself a diamond chain for his 40th, which featured Jeff Bridges’ infamous movie character from The Big Lebowski.

Mayer brought a group of friends — including Cohen, Bob Saget, Greg Dacyshyn, David Ryan Harris and his brother Carl — down early with him to celebrate his birthday, which was Monday.

“This right here is an ELECTRIC COWBOY! They only made one @johnmayer,” Cohen captioned a photo posted Monday of the pair sitting side-by-side. “We are lucky to have him. Happy Birthday 💗⚡️💗⚡️. #JM40.”

In 2015, Cohen and Mayer took a bromantic road trip to see the Grateful Dead’s last live shows, which the late-night host detailed in an Entertainment Weekly article.

“John Mayer and I have what some would consider an unlikely friendship. He’s one of our greatest living guitarists, and I’m regarded as the dude that stirs the s— on late-night TV,” Cohen wrote of their friendship. “We do have one thing that bonds us: our love of the Grateful Dead. So when the band did five shows this summer — their last ever — we used their Santa Clara, California, gigs as an excuse to take a road trip and bro it up.”

Cohen also spoke with Stephen Colbert in December 2016 about his road trip from Los Angeles to San Francisco with Mayer — and how he taught the singer about the significance of Diana Ross.

“We were in this big EarthRoamer of John’s that was really cool. It’s a big ass car, or truck kind of. It’s the most hetero vehicle I’ve ever been in in my life, basically. It’s awesome,” Cohen said about the trip. “While we’re going there, what happens but marriage equality passes the Supreme Court while we’re driving up there!”

“And so I say to John, I go, ‘Dude, marriage equality passed and FYI, it’s gay pride in San Francisco. I’m going out tonight,’ and he goes, ‘I’m going with you, just so you know. I want to celebrate with you,’ ” Cohen recalled. “So we went to a bar called The Powerhouse … it’s a celebration and Diana Ross, of course is playing, as she might in that situation. And I said, ‘You know what this is, right?’ And he was like, ‘Fill me in, man.’ And so I had to give him a quick tutorial on the significance of my supreme queen.”