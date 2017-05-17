Even Andy Cohen Can't Resist Poking Fun at First Housewives Reunion: 'I'm Pretending to Be a TV Host'

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen is used to putting his celebrity pals on the spot during their visits to his popular Bravo late-night show — often asking to “open the vault” on embarrassing photos from their past.

So when PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly’s Editorial Director Jess Cagle stopped by Cohen’s mobile WWHL unit, it was only fair for Cohen to face some embarrassing photos from his past.

Among the many thrown Cohen’s way? A snap from the first Housewives reunion — 10 years ago!

As Cohen explains, it was The Real Housewives of Orange County‘s second season. Then having only hosted a few online videos, the 48-year-old’s move to primetime TV was the first step in what would be a major new career.

My first reunion: OC, Season 2! Season 11 reunion concludes tonight! A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) on Nov 21, 2016 at 4:31pm PST

“It was a real big deal,” Cohen said. “I was really nervous and you can see it on how my lips are. If you ever see the show, I am trying to be comfortable and my face is a little tense. I’m trying to be relaxed — I’m, like, pretending to be a TV host. ”

Watch People Features: Andy Cohen, streaming now on People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.

As for the other photos, Cohen had a good sense of humor — making fun of his hair and telling some secrets of his childhood.

And when Dolly Parton shows up in one snap? To quote Cohen, it’s “incredible.”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday through Thursday (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo.