Andy Cohen’s Mom Calls Him a ‘Fat Drag Queen’ in Never-Before-Seen Pic from 1997

There’s nothing wrong with a little tough love, right?

Andy Cohen gets a bit of brutal honesty from his parents, Lou and Evelyn, in an upcoming episode of Then & Now when he shows them a photo of himself in 1997 dressed in drag.

“Do I make a pretty woman?” the 48-year-old producer and Bravo host asks in an exclusive sneak peek at the new episode.

“That isn’t you. Oh my God,” Evelyn says incredulously. “You look kind of like a fat drag queen.”

Lou chimes in, “With a lot of hair.”

In the picture, Cohen appeared in a dark, curly wig with a vest and a full face of makeup.

“I think you could be done up better than this,” Evelyn continues. “But you were a diva.”

Cohen isn’t the only star taking a trip down memory lane in season 2 of the Bravo show. Stars like Amber Rose, Anderson Cooper, Lisa Rinna and more are set to appear on the show, according to the network.

Andy Cohen’s Then & Now returns Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.