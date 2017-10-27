Andy Cohen Pretends He Doesn't Know Kathy Griffin — and She Fires Back on Twitter

Andy Cohen just pulled a Mariah Carey.

Asked about replacing Kathy Griffin on CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live, Cohen smiled and told TMZ, “Who? I don’t know her.”

It’s a reference to Carey’s infamous remark about not knowing Jennifer Lopez — “apparently I’m forgetful,” she quipped to Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in 2016.

Griffin, 56, retaliated on Twitter, pointing out that the stars have known each other for years. (Her show My Life on the D-List aired on Bravo for six seasons.)

Andy Cohen, who worked closely with Kathy Griffin at Bravo for years, pretends he doesn't know who she is when asked by TMZ. pic.twitter.com/kF0Cs7CVRU — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 27, 2017

“Even when it’s on tape, there are doubters? He is NOT kidding w paps. Was my boss for 10 years. Treated me like a dog. Deeply misogynistic,” she wrote.

Cohen, 49, announced he’s joining longtime friend Anderson Cooper on the broadcast earlier this month. Griffin co-hosted with the venerated journalist for 10 years, but CNN cut ties with the comedian in May after she posed for a photo with a replica of President Donald Trump‘s bloodied, decapitated head in her hand.

Cooper, 50, tweeted at the time that he was “appalled” by the “disgusting and completely inappropriate” portrait. Though he told Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that they remained friends, Griffin told New York magazine’s The Cut that their relationship was ruined because she felt he didn’t reach out to her about the controversy soon enough.

As for the CNN gig?

“I’m really psyched. We’re planning it all out,” Cohen told TMZ. “Anderson and I have been on tour for two and a half years together. We’re a duo!”