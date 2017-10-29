Andy Cohen Calls Kathy Griffin’s Accusations of Drug Use ‘100% False’

Andy Cohen says he is “completely stunned” by Kathy Griffin‘s claims that the talk show host offered her drugs on multiple occasions.

Cohen responded to a 17-minute long video titled Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story in which the comedian claimed he asked her if she wanted to do cocaine before appearances on Watch Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“I am completely stunned by this story. It is 100% false and totally made up,” he tweeted Saturday, the same day the video was posted.

Griffin, 56, spoke directly into the camera as she made multiple claims against Cohen.

“Both times I did the show, right before we went live, Andy Cohen privately asked me in an office if I wanted to do blow,” she alleged. “I’ve never had a drink in my life. You guys know I’m no prude but I’m kind of like a straightedge, I thought he was kidding the first time.”

The actress continued, “I was hoping he was kidding, the second time I do the show, same thing. So once again we’re alone in an office and he’s like, ‘Wanna do some coke?’ And I’m thinking, ‘He’s serious!’ Trust me, he’s going to say he’s kidding and everything, no. He was asking me to do cocaine with him, that made me very uncomfortable.”

Griffin added that Cohen was a “miserable boss” while her show, My Life on the D-List, aired on Bravo for six seasons.

“The whole time I was working there, I didn’t know how Andy Cohen wanted to be me … I didn’t know Andy Cohen was on the red carpet, trying to be funny and asking questions on BravoTV.com,” she said. “I didn’t know when they ended The D List and I desperately wanted to do a talk show, Andy Cohen would be the first television executive in the history of television to give himself a talk show — which seems to get picked up every season.”

The video comes after Cohen pretended he didn’t know the comedian. Asked about replacing Griffin on CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live, Cohen smiled and told TMZ, “Who? I don’t know her.”

The jab is a reference to Mariah Carey‘s infamous remark about not knowing Jennifer Lopez — “apparently I’m forgetful,” she quipped to Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in 2016.

Griffin retaliated on Twitter, pointing out that the stars have known each other for years.

“Even when it’s on tape, there are doubters? He is NOT kidding w paps. Was my boss for 10 years. Treated me like a dog. Deeply misogynistic,” she wrote.

Cohen, 49, announced he’s joining longtime friend Anderson Cooper on the broadcast earlier this month. Griffin co-hosted with the venerated journalist for 10 years, but CNN cut ties with the comedian in May after she posed for a photo with a mask of President Donald Trump‘s bloodied head in her hand.

In her video, Griffin also took aim at TMZ founder Harvey Levin, accusing him of being complicit in quieting scandals surrounding Harvey Weinstein. She also gave out Levin’s phone number, claiming he reported every canceled show following her Trump photo while she and her family received death threats.

“People like Harvey Levin and Andy Cohen honestly just live to take women down,” she said.