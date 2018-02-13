Andy Cohen is coming to Sarah Jessica Parker‘s defense.

On Feb. 4, Kim Cattrall confirmed that her 55-year-old brother Chris had been found dead in Canada. After learning of the tragedy, Parker reached out to her former Sex and the City costar privately and had written a supportive comment on social media: “Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx.”

But over the weekend, Cattrall, 61, sent a message to Parker, 52, on Instagram, telling her “You are not my friend” and “I don’t need your love and support at this tragic time.”

“I thought it was fake. I was like, ‘There’s no way Kim Cattrall has posted this on her Instagram.’ This is a woman who is in the middle of grieving the loss of her brother, which is tragic and sad,” Cohen, 49, said on his Radio Andy show on Monday. “She accused [Sarah Jessica Parker] of exploiting a tragedy and I’ve been getting all these tweets from people.”

“She was doing press all last week for Divorce. And you know, guess what? When you’re doing press, you’re asked the same questions about what’s going on. So people, I’m sure, were like, ‘What do you think of what happened?’ And she simply and concisely expressed her condolences. I would not call that exploiting a tragedy. What was she supposed to do? Say something bad? I don’t understand,” Cohen continued about Parker, who spoke out about the tragedy to Extra at New York City’s Paley Center for Media on Thursday night while promoting Divorce.

The Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host also admitted that he doesn’t “like it that people are characterizing this as a catfight. There’s only one person fighting here.”

“Sarah only said the nicest things about her. And then the same thing with the movie,” he said, referencing Parker’s recent appearance on his late-night Bravo show. “The only thing she’s ever commented about the movie or about Kim not wanting to do the movie was that she was disappointed that the studio pulled the plug on it.”

“I don’t get it,” said Cohen. “It’s a catfight of one from where I see it.”

Cattrall began criticizing her former SATC costars last year after Parker revealed that plans for a third SATC movie had been scrapped. Sources said that Cattrall’s demands had derailed the project; Cattrall denied this, saying she never agreed to do the film. In October she told Piers Morgan that she’s “never been friends” with her SATC costars.

Parker has not responded to Cattrall’s Saturday Instagram post, but she did address Cattrall’s previous remarks to PEOPLE last week during an interview for an upcoming story about her HBO show Divorce, her new Gap Kids line and other projects.

“I never responded to the conversation that Kim had with Piers Morgan, where she said things that were really hurtful about me,” Parker told PEOPLE. “I don’t want to answer it, that’s not how I feel about her. I think of her as part of this [Sex and the City] experience and it was amazing. We had a connection with the audience, and we had a connection with this city and with this crew and we got to tell these crazy stories with each other. And I don’t want to mess with that.”