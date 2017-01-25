Andy Cohen Is 'Begging' Kellyanne Conway to Consider Being a Real Housewife

Could The Real Housewives of D.C. be getting a reboot? Andy Cohen has already got his eyes on a star.

The executive producer of the popular Bravo Housewives franchise told Seth Meyers during an appearance on Late Night that he’s “obsessed” with Kellyanne Conway – and wants President Trump‘s counselor to join the series.

After Meyers brought up Conway’s recent use of the term “alternative facts,” Cohen admitted it was his “favorite statement ever made in the history of ever.”

“I’ve been saying for a year — I was calling all of the debates Housewives reunions, because they were,” he said, laughing. Cohen added of Conway, “I am begging her to just consider a spot on the Housewives if she gets bored.”

He added, “She’d be amazing,” then compared Conway, 50, to former D.C. cast member Michaele Salahi, who famously crashed a White House State Dinner in 2009 with then-husband Tareq Salahi.

“[Conway] actually also really looks like Michaele Salahi,” Cohen noted.

Last weekend, Conway — who was also Trump’s campaign manager — told Meet the Press that White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s claims about inauguration attendance were not “falsehoods,” but rather, “alternative facts.”

Cohen said that he suspects his current Beverly Hills Housewives will employ the phrase when they gather soon to film the reunion special.

He joked, “I’m waiting for them to bust it out.”

The Real Housewives of D.C. only aired for one season in 2010, and was the fifth installment in the reality franchise. There are currently seven different U.S. locations that have Housewives shows.