Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Are Best Friend Goals While on Vacation in Bora Bora

And the bromance continues.

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper seemed to enjoy their vacation in Bora Bora, with the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host posting a photo on Wednesday of the two on his Instagram.

“Caught a silver fox swimming by a deserted island!” Cohen, 49, wrote in the caption.

Both were wearing dark swimming tops, while Cohen wore red and blue patterned swimming trunks. Cooper, 50, wore navy blue swimming trunks and had his arm over Cohen’s shoulder.

Cooper appeared on WWHL in December along with Kelly Ripa, and reve ed that he and Cohen had once been set up on a first date — though it never worked out because the Bravo exec was a bit obsessed with the CNN anchor’s Vanderbilt ancestry.

“When Andy and I were first set up on a blind date — which never happened because we had a phone call and after two minutes, I was like, ‘I’m not dating this guy,'” Cooper said. “He broke my cardinal rule, which is, he mentioned my mom within the first, like, four sentences of meeting me.”

“If somebody does that, that’s a deal breaker,” Cooper continued. “I was like, ‘And we’re never going on a date.'”