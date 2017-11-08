Andrew Dice Clay Recovering After Doctors Discover a 'Partially Blocked Artery'

Andrew Dice Clay is recuperating after doctors discovered he had a much more serious condition following his hospitalization for dehydration and exhaustion.

Clay, 60, checked into a Las Vegas hospital last week initially as a precaution but, once there, tests revealed the actor had “a partially blocked artery,” his rep tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“He thought he pinched a nerve at the gym,” the rep says. “But once at the hospital he was told he had a partially blocked artery and underwent a stent procedure.”

The rep adds, “He’s now stable and resting comfortably with his family at his Vegas retreat. It’s a necessary break from his grueling touring and shooting schedule.”

The actor recently released the second season of his Showtime comedy series Dice. He is also appearing in A Star Is Born, which stars Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, who both reached out to Dice directly to check in on their costar, the rep says.

The comedian came up in the stand-up comedy world of Los Angeles’ Sunset Strip in the 1980s. He began acting in ’80s sitcomes M*A*S*H and Diff’rent Strokes before landing his own HBO comedy specials.

In recent years, he has appeared on the TV shows Entourage, The Blacklist, Celebrity Apprentice and Raising Hope, as well as Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine.

He and his wife, Valerie Vasquez, competed on Fox’s My Kitchen Rules earlier this year.