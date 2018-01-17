Andi Dorfman Thinks ABC Should Only Do The Bachelorette: It Has a 'Way Better Track Record'

Andi Dorfman may not have found her happily ever after on The Bachelorette, but quite a few of her peers did.

The former reality TV star recently revealed what advice she has for the Bachelor franchise to create long-lasting couples: Stick to the ladies!

“Just do all Bachelorettes from now on,” she told Entertainment Tonight with a laugh. “Because other than myself, The Bachelorette seems to have a way better track record.”

Indeed, The Bachelorette does have a higher success rate: Six out of 13 women are still with their final pick, whereas just one Bachelor couple, Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudice are married. Two, if you count Jason and Molly Mesnick. (Jason chose Melissa Rycroft on the finale but got back together with runner-up Molly on After the Final Rose.)

“I think the women maybe take their time more,” Dorfman speculated. “I think women are just better pickers, except for myself. In the future, I hope to not pick any more wrong ones.”

Andi Dorfman's new book Simon & Schuster

Dorman is currently promoting her new book, Single State of Mind. The 30-year-old is also the author of New York Times bestseller It’s Not Okay, a tell-air memoir released in May 2016 that details her experience with the Bachelor franchise — and her split from ex-fiancé Josh Murray. Asked what she would say if she ran into Murray, 33, today, Dorfman said “nothing” — but she has, however, been in touch with Murray’s other famous ex from the franchise, Amanda Stanton.

“I’ve shared a couple drinks with Amanda and some of the other girls like Lauren Bushnell here in New York City,” she said. “I don’t think anyone wants to revisit a bad relationship. We’ll laugh, ‘Okay, we were engaged to the same guy,’ and then it’s like, moving on.”

“It’s the same way Kaitlyn Bristowe and I joke about, ‘Wow, we both had Nick [Viall] on our season. Like, Nick met both of our parents,’ ” she continued. “We laugh about that kind of stuff, but I try not to focus on those negative relationships. I think we’re all happy with the relationships that didn’t work out and happy to move on.”