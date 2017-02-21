Andi Dorfman's Surprise Return to The Bachelor Is 'Blowing' Nick Viall's Mind — What Does She Want?

On Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor, Nick Viall came face-to-face with a woman who broke his heart: Andi Dorfman.

The surprise snuck in during the very last seconds of the episode, where the woman knocking at Viall’s door was revealed to be none other than the former Bachelorette, who ultimately picked Josh Murray over Viall when she starred on season 10 of the ABC reality series in 2014.

“Hello, Nick,” said Dorfman as the door swung open.

"This could all still blow up in my face." – Nick #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/hajvkrlnyo — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 21, 2017

Though the episode ended on a cliffhanger, a juicy sneak peek at next week teases what the surprise visit might mean for Viall, 36, as he sits down to pour Dorfman, 29, a drink.

“This was very unexpected,” he admits. “What am I supposed to say?”

“You’re supposed to be honest!” says Dorfman.

“I mean, this is blowing my mind,” he replies.

“I’m not sure what’s going to happen,” says Viall, who still has four women left in the running: Raven, Vanessa, Corinne and Rachel — though obviously, things didn’t work out with Rachel, who has since been confirmed as the next Bachelorette.

“I have a lot to think about and I’m running out of time,” he continues. “I fell in love twice here, and I’ve had my heart broken twice. My biggest fear is that that will happen again. If I was the first Bachelor to get rejected, I’ll be devastated.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.