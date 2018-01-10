Andi Dorfman Says Chris Soules Is 'Hanging In There' After Involvement in Fatal Car Crash

Former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman says the franchise’s season 19 leading man Chris Soules is “hanging in there” amid an ongoing court battle over his involvement in a deadly car crash last April.

“Obviously, very tough, very sad situation for him, for all of us to hear about. But he’s hanging in there,” she tells PEOPLE Now. “He’s got a great family that’s supporting him, great friends.”

Dorfman says she’s in touch with Soules “pretty often, especially right now.” In September, the two were spotted having lunch in downtown Manhattan.

Soules became the series’ leading man in 2015 after appearing on The Bachelorette to compete for the heart of Dorfman.

On April 25, 2016, Soules was arrested at 1:16 a.m. in Iowa after he allegedly crashed his truck into a tractor, running it off the road into a ditch. One man, 66-year-old Vietnam veteran Kenneth E. Mosher, was left dead in the incident. Soules was charged with leaving the scene of the fatal car crash, after the Iowa State Patrol alleged that he fled the scene. His vehicle was later found at a home that he was present at, and Soules allegedly refused to leave until officers obtained a search warrant several hours later.

The state alleged that Soules violated the Iowa code that states: “If the accident causes the death of a person, all surviving drivers shall remain at the scene of the accident except to seek necessary aid or to report the accident to law enforcement authorities.”

However, Soules entered a not guilty plea in May to the charge.

The reality TV star’s legal team filed a motion to dismiss the “failure to remain” charge on constitutional grounds, refuting the last sentence of the Iowa state code. The attorneys said in court documents obtained by PEOPLE that “because Mr. Soules indisputably stopped his vehicle, returned to the injured driver, contacted law enforcement, provided aid to the injured driver, arranged for medical treatment for the injured driver, remained until emergency personnel responded to the injured party, and provided identification data, the State’s charge must be dismissed.”

The request to dismiss was denied earlier this month.

Chris Soules Nicole Kohl/ABC via Getty

On Monday, a judge approved Soules’ attorney’s motion to postpone the jury trial, which had been scheduled for Jan. 18, according to the Associated Press.

During her PEOPLE Now sit-down, Dorfman also talked about another former flame: Josh Murray, who proposed to her at the end of her season of The Bachelorette and then also popped the question to Amanda Stanton after meeting on Bachelor in Paradise. (They have since broken up.)

“It’s just strange,” the 30-year-old says. “Can you imagine watching your ex not only get engaged but get engaged on national television, in public and on a franchise show?”

Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray Unique Nicole/Getty

After the Murray breakup, Dorfman moved to New York City, where her ill-fated dating life served as inspiration for her new book, Single State of Mind. And one person who contributed to her love life misfortune? None other than The Bachelor host Chris Harrison.

She explains, “He introduced me to this dating app. He said it was very cool, selective, blah blah blah. A million disastrous dates came out of it. So yeah, he’s officially in the dog house, forever now.”

Single State of Mind is out now.