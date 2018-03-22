Ana Gasteyer Takes on the 2nd Amendment by Calling (and Singing!) for Gun Violence Prevention

Ana Gasteyer is calling (and singing!) for gun violence prevention.

In advance of Saturday’s March for Our Lives event — when kids and families “will take to the streets of Washington D.C. to demand that their lives and safety become a priority and that we end this epidemic of mass school shootings,” according to March For Our Lives’ website — Saturday Night Live alum Gasteyer teamed up with Jordan Roth (president of Jujamcyn Theaters) for a new episode of his satirical, musical web-series The Birds and the BS to tackle the controversial subject of America’s 2nd Amendment.

The video, called “Nice Assault Weapons,” comes in the wake of numerous school shootings across America, including the devastating shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead in February and a January shooting in Kentucky that left two students killed and 17 people injured.

“Morning everyone and welcome to The Birds and the BS where we encourage you to actually take the advice you give your children. Today’s letter comes from Ally in Alabama. Dear Mr. Jordan, my son is always playing with his gum and spitting it on the floor, so I’ve made a no gum in the house rule. My daughter says she always uses her gum responsibly, so it’s still her right to chew. Should I let my daughter keep her gum? Hmm. Ally, let me use an analogy to help with this one. Imagine for a moment that I am surrounded by people who play with their gun. With these people spitting bullets all over, would my mother still let me keep my gun? Here to answer that question is my favorite mother from live musicals on TV, Ana Gasteyer,” Roth begins.

After a cartoon version of Gasteyer, 50, is introduced, he asks her: “If I were using my gun the right way but others weren’t, would you still let me keep mine?”

“Of course not!” she responds, which Roth questions, “But I didn’t do anything wrong.”

“It’s a fair point you make, this was not your mistake. ‘I’m a law-abiding son. Why take away my gun?’ But as a mother in charge of your fun, the acts of another can ruin it for everyone,” sings mother of two Gasteyer. “This is why we can’t have nice assault weapons. Or, you know what, guns of any kind. When it comes to our kids, it’s time for us to step in instead of think and pray for peace of mind.”

It continues, “Don’t they understand how much there is to lose? There are lives at stake, and don’t forget whose. Nothing’s more important than the safety of a child. So time to take your guns and the rhetoric you stockpiled.”

The song also includes a message for male gunowners: “Who you are as a man isn’t found in your gun. And who we are as a country should be safe for everyone.”

“This is why we can’t have Rambo teachers,” he sings, referencing President Donald Trump’s proposal to arm educators. “This is why we can’t have dummy leaders. This is why we can’t have not nice things.”

In addition to calling for gun control, the pair also beckons people to take change into their own hands through the power of voting.

“And when the government needs to be overthrown, get your ass out and vote, ’cause we can’t do this alone!” they sing.

Roth has also been joined by Sutton Foster and Billy Porter for his web series.