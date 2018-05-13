Amy Schumer and Kate McKinnon Lock Lips — and Touch Tongues — in SNL Make-Out Sketch

Amy Schumer and Kate McKinnon have put their unconventional kissing skills on display!

While hosting Saturday Night Live this week, Schumer starred in a sketch where the two actresses locked lips — and touched tongues — in a hilariously messy make-out session.

Engaging in some unconventional flirting after the bartender informed the two women it was last call, Schumer and McKinnon’s characters decided they might as well give making out a try — but not without taking the proper safety precautions first.

“Better safe than sorry,” McKinnon’s character said while taking a bottle of hand sanitizer out of her purse and pumping the liquid into Schumer’s mouth.

Amy Schumer and Kate McKinnon Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

After bemoaning the fact that their faces were still dry, the two women jointly decided to whip out a pair of sheet masks and try again.

This sketch came after the 36-year-old I Feel Pretty star joked during her opening monologue that her husband Chris Fischer’s proposal had been “so worthless.”

“The way that my now husband proposed was so worthless,” said Schumer. “It was such a dumb proposal. It was the morning, I was still asleep. He threw the box at me and said, ‘I got you this.’ ”

“But that’s a realistic proposal, you know?” she continued. “I feel like in all the movie and TV shows, it’s always a guy getting down on one knee and the girl is always shocked, you know? She’s always like, ‘Ahhh! I didn’t even know you liked me!’ “

Chris Fischer and Amy Schumer Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

The Trainwreck star and the James Beard Award-winning cookbook author were married in a surprise ceremony in front of 80 guests at an outdoor ceremony in Malibu on Feb. 13.

Although the pair only dated for a short time before tying the knot, last month Schumer explained why she didn’t feel the pair had rushed into walking down the aisle.

“We have known each other for about a year now and we’ve been living together already for six months,” she said during an appearance on The View. “So you know it’s not a long courtship but it’s not like we had a great weekend in Vegas and threw in the towel.”

“I’m 36. I love my family, my friends, my work. I was like, ‘I’ll die alone. I don’t care.’ I’m not going to settle. I don’t want to settle,” Schumer added. “I met the one.”