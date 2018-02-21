Inside Amy Schumer’s Instant Attraction to New Husband Chris Fischer

When it comes to Amy Schumer‘s new husband Chris Fischer, one of her favorite qualities about the chef and James Beard Award-winning cookbook author is the fact that he’s out of the spotlight.

“He’s totally not into the celebrity world and she likes how off the grid he is,” explains one source of their relationship. “He’s a really genuine guy who’s very close to his family.”

Just three months after Schumer, 36, and Fischer, 38 — who once worked for Mario Batali before taking over his family’s Beetlebung Farm in Martha’s Vineyard — were first photographed together, the couple exchanged vows in front of 80 guests at a surprise outdoor ceremony in Malibu on Feb. 13.

Chris Fischer and Amy Schumer Rob and Lindsay Weddings

Finding love with Fischer has been a dream come true for Schumer.

“When two people really love each other and they really mean it, it shows,” says the bride’s pal Jennifer Lawrence, who joined other A-list guests like Chelsea Handler, Larry David, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jennifer Aniston to watch the pair walk down the aisle.

For more on Amy Schumer’s surprise wedding, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

“It was a beautiful ceremony and an amazing time,” she adds. “I couldn’t be happier for them.”

Most of all, friends say, they’re happy to see Schumer get her happily-ever-after. “They’re over-the-moon,” says her stylist Leesa Evans.