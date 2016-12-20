Amy Roloff Revs Up for a Motorcycle Date After Kids ‘Worried’ About Her Post-Divorce

Amy Roloff is ready to mingle!

In an exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s Little People, Big World, the grandma-to-be decides to drop some pretty juicy news while she juggles with idea of her daughter Molly staying in Washington after graduating college.

“I’m having a good time,” Roloff, 52, tells Molly of her recent single life. “You know, I had a couple of pool parties. I had, like, 40 people here. No, I probably had, like, 50 people here. Then this guy Chris that I met, he came to the party too. We got to talking and he invited me to go on a motorcycle ride. Oh, I’m having a ball!”

In 2015, Amy and her then-husband, Matt, filed for divorce after 27 years of marriage; their split was finalized in May 2016.

“I think we all worried a little bit about our parents going through a divorce like that and especially coming right as we’re all moving out,” admits Molly, 23, in the clip. “That’s already hard for parents. I’m glad my mom is getting out. I think that’s good because it would be really easy to just kind of get stuck.”

Though Amy continues to live on the farm with her ex-husband, she’s looking forward to the next chapter in her life.

“I find the single life at my stage right now all brand-new,” Amy previously said. “I feel like I’m in high school again.”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on TLC.