Little People, Big World's Amy Roloff 'Never Thought Someone Who Is Average Size Would Be Interested' in Her

Amy Roloff has found romance with someone new, but she never thought it’d be with a man of average height.

Following her divorce from ex-husband Matt Roloff, which was finalized in May 2016, the Little People, Big World star ventured back out onto the dating scene again, and has since hit if off with her boyfriend, Chris.

“Sometimes our conversations go so much better than I think because I get so nervous,” Amy admits to her friends in a clip of the TLC series.

During the meal with her girlfriends, the mother of four — and new grandma! — says that during a dinner date with Chris, she asked him about how he felt being with a little person.

While she reveals that Chris has heard some folks make comments about their relationship, what they did say “didn’t seem to bother him at all,” says the reality star.

“I just never thought someone who is average size would be interested in me,” she admits. “I just really want him to never question or doubt the relationship because I’m a little person.”

“I just have a good time. I have fun with him,” she says in the restaurant. “I never thought I’d be dating as a grandma, and it’s nice to experience that and be with someone.”

In 2015, Amy and her then-husband, Matt, filed for divorce after 27 years of marriage, and over a year later, she met Chris.

“I’m having a good time,” Roloff told her daughter Molly last year of her recent single life. “You know, I had a couple of pool parties. I had, like, 40 people here. No, I probably had, like, 50 people here. Then this guy Chris that I met, he came to the party too. We got to talking and he invited me to go on a motorcycle ride. Oh, I’m having a ball!”

For Valentine’s Day, Roloff and Chris celebrated their love for one another at a romantic, candlelit dinner. “A lovely wonderful Valentines Day ❤w/ this guy. Spent time at the Portland Art Museum and a wonderful dinner at Higgins downtown Portland. I felt special. #secondact #lifesurprise #valentinesdaymoment #love,” she wrote on Instagram.

And last month, she gushed about her beau in a sweet social media post.

“Another wonderful evening Chris and I had. @bethanystable I’m happy and we’re still doing great. So looking forward to more adventures we have planned together,” she wrote. “😊❤️#secondact #datingrelationship #adventurestogether #stilltogether #havingfuntogether.”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.