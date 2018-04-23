Amy Robach Replaces Elizabeth Vargas on 20/20

Amy Robach has a new role at ABC News.

The Good Morning America anchor is moving to nights to co-host 20/20 alongside David Muir, the network announced Monday.

Robach, 45, will still report on major news stories for GMA. She’s filling the seat vacated by Elizabeth Vargas, who is leaving 20/20 for A+E Investigates.

“Amy, as we know so well, is a brilliant journalist and a skilled interviewer,” ABC News president James Goldston said in a staff memo. “She has covered the biggest news events around the world, from the deadly terrorist attacks in Belgium and Manchester and the Pulse nightclub shooting to the poaching epidemic in Tanzania and the Olympic games in PyeongChang, Rio and Sochi.

Robach memorably underwent her first mammogram on GMA in October 2013 — and learning she had Stage III breast cancer. She’s now cancer-free and said the battle only brought her closer to husband Andrew Shue and her two daughters. (She also wrote a New York Times bestselling book about the experience, Better: How I Let Go of Control, Held on to Hope and Found Joy in My Darkest Hour.)

“That is the gift of facing death,” she told PEOPLE in 2015, “that you say to yourself all I need is what I have right now.”

20/20 airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.