Amy Poehler Slams the NRA For Using a GIF of Her Parks and Recreation Character in Pro-Gun Tweet

Amy Poehler isn’t about to let the National Rifle Association use her as a meme.

The actress and comedian, who does not have a Twitter account, shared what she thought of the NRA using a gif of her Parks and Recreation character Leslie Knope after the CNN town hall on Wednesday night.

The show’s creator Michael Shur, who goes by “Ken Tremendous” on Twitter, tweeted his distaste for the move, writing, “Hi, please take this down. I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda.”

He added, “Also, Amy isn’t on twitter, but she texted me a message: ‘Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said f— off?'”

The NRA tweeted thanks to spokeswoman Dana Loesch after she defended the organization at the town hall while in a debate with Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.

“.@DLoesch thank you for being the voice of over 5 Million #NRA members,” the organization tweeted.

.@DLoesch thank you for being the voice of over 5 Million #NRA members. pic.twitter.com/WDz7vujXfM — NRA (@NRA) February 22, 2018

Nick Offerman, who played conservative Ron Swanson on the show, tweeted a message to Loesch and the NRA, writing, “.@NRA @DLoesch our good-hearted show and especially our Leslie Knope represent the opposite of your pro-slaughter agenda – take it down and also please eat s—.”

On Wednesday night, the Loesch faced multiple questions from Florida students, parents and teachers about gun safety and regulations.

Emma Gonzalez, a senior at Stoneman Douglas, where 17 people were shot and killed last week, confronted the spokesperson and mother of two at the event, asking her about the organization’s position on bump stocks and making it more difficult to purchase certain weapons.

“Dana Loesch, I want you to know that we will support your two children in the way that you will not,” Gonzalez said, referring to gun control.

“The shooter at our school obtained weapons that he used on us legally. Do you believe that it should be harder to obtain the semi-automatic and – – weapons and the modifications for these weapons to make them fully automatic like bump stocks?” asked Gonzalez, who has been outspoken in her opposition to semiautomatic rifles.

After Loesch replied that the NRA is waiting on the Justice Department to make a ruling on bump stocks,Sheriff Israel interrupted to say: “I understand you’re standing up for the NRA and I understand that’s what you’re supposed to do.”

“But, you just told this group of people that you are standing up for them. You’re not standing up for them until you say ‘I want less weapons,’” he said to applause.