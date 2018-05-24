Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman Are Willing to Do a Parks and Recreation Revival If Beyoncé Joins

Those hoping to see a Parks and Recreation revival will have to pray that Beyoncé has some free time in her schedule.

On Thursday, Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman — who starred on the acclaimed NBC series during its seven-season run — made a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where they said they would jump at the chance for a reboot if a certain singer would join the cast.

“We said if Beyoncé will play the mayor, we’ll bring the show back,” Offerman, 47, said after joking, “We just had a fitting earlier.”

Of course, Poehler knows that Beyoncé may be a little busy. So she gave Parks and Rec fans an out — explaining that even if the former Destiny’s Child singer isn’t free, they’d still proceed.

“I’ll speak for everybody and say we would all do it,” Poehler, 46, said. “I think we would all do it someday. It would be amazing.”

Parks and Recreation aired on NBC from 2009-2015. Besides Poehler and Offerman, the show also starred Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, Retta, Aziz Ansari, Rashida Jones, Adam Scott, and Rob Lowe (among others).

Meanwhile, Poehler and Offerman are working together on a new NBC show: Making It, a six-episode reality competition series that challenges artisan craftsmen and women to make a variety of projects to win the title of “Master Maker” and a $100,000 grand prize.

Both are producing the show and judging, alongside Barneys’ Creative Ambassador-at-Large Simon Doonan and Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson.

While Offerman is a skilled woodworker himself, Poehler’s talents lie in other areas.

“You always need someone to hold things — you know, like, ‘Hold on, I’m almost done, hold this’ — and I’m really good at that kind of stuff,” she joked.

Making It premieres July 31 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays in syndication (check local listings).