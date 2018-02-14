Amy Poehler Reunites with Her Parks and Rec Costars for Galentine's Day

Ladies celebrating ladies.

Amy Poehler reunited with her Parks and Recreation costars for a real-life celebration of Galentine’s Day, an unofficial holiday introduced on the sitcom’s second season that takes place, annually, on February 13. The Saturday Night Live alum, 46, posed for a girl power selfie with Kathryn Hahn, Rashida Jones and Aubrey Plaza.

“💘Happy happy galentine’s day,” Plaza wrote on Instagram alongside the snap. “These women keep me alive. 💘”

Jones captioned the same photo, “Galentine’s Day! Forever and ever 💖💕💝”

Poehler played politician Leslie Knope on the popular show, while Jones was her BFF Ann Perkins. Plaza played angsty intern April Ludgate, and Hahn was lawyer Jennifer Barkley.

The Sisters star also put out a call asking for photos of Galentine’s Day celebrations on Tuesday through her Amy Poehler Smart Girls Twitter account. The images were then shared via the female empowerment organization’s Instagram story.

The ladies-only alternative to Valentine’s Day honors female friendships, usually with a brunch, and the tradition is now an annual event for many women.

We want to know how you are celebrating #GalentinesDay 👉tag @smrtgrls in a post to show us and for a chance to be featured on our Instagram story! ❤️ (🎨 : Cassie Miggins) pic.twitter.com/4N7jgVMzNd — AmyPoehlerSmartGirls (@smrtgrls) February 13, 2018

“Every February 13th, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies,” Poehler’s character explained on the show. “It’s like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus frittatas.”

The show’s producer and writer, Mike Schur, is credited with officially coming up with the idea for Galentine’s Day.

” ‘Galentine’s Day’ was conceived of as a way to show that Leslie cared as much about Ann, and her many other girlfriends, as she did about her romantic partnerships,” Schur wrote in a 2015 post on Smart Girls. “So every February 13, she took them out to brunch, gave them personalized presents, celebrated their successes, and generally made a fuss about how wonderful they are.”

He added, “Because what’s wrong with setting aside one day a year to think about a group of people you love?”