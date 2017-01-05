Amy (Duggar) King on Whether She’s Ready to Start Her Own Big Family

Amy (Duggar) King and Counting? Not so fast.

Stopping by PEOPLE Now, the reality star opened up about her plans to expand her family and whether she’ll follow in her extended family’s footsteps.

“We’ve talked about [kids], if we could choose, we’d like to have boys,” Amy says of her and husband Dillion King‘s future. But the couple reveals that they don’t have a specific time frame in mind: “Sooner than later!” the pair simultaneously say.

“I’ve never been really a kid person,” Dillion jokingly adds. “But it’s not because of a kid, it’s more because they’re not my kid, and I see them screaming in Walmart and I’m like, ‘Shut the kid up! Like, shut em’ up.’ Not in a bad way. So it’s going to be great.”

When the topic of big family came up, the pair, who will be on WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars season 7, say they’re more inclined to have a smaller family.

“Two or three,” Dillion says. “Normal size.”

“Yeah,” Amy agrees. “Easy. A little easy.”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars will return Jan. 6 on WE tv.