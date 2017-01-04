Amy (Duggar) King Reveals Who Was Behind Her Alleged Physical Abuse

Amy (Duggar) King is setting the record straight.

Stopping by PEOPLE Now, newlyweds Amy and Dillon King opened up about that explosive clip featured on a supertease for WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars season 7.

Within the tease, Amy is explaining a scary situation that she had endured at the hands of a man. She revealed that someone had allegedly picked her up by her throat and lifted her toward the ceiling.

“I can’t say who it is, but I can say, on the show I did forgive them,” Amy tells PEOPLE Now. “It was a very heartfelt moment where I actually forgave that person who hurt me when I was younger.”

“So, it was a family member,” she adds. “I love the person very much and we’re better now. But I did need to heal from that.”

RELATED VIDEO — Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Exclusive Season 7 Supertease

Amy also discussed how the clip impacted her and Dillion’s relationship, seeing as fans thought it was her husband who physically hurt her.

“We got hate mail and all kinds of stuff,” admits Dillon. “It exploded.”

“It was crazy,” the reality star adds. “People were like, ‘Amy run. Run away from him. Divorce him now. he’s going to abuse you, you don’t need that.’ ”

Ultimately, Amy took to social media to address the clip’s backlash and clear the air about her husband.

The story I was describing in the Marriage Bootcamp teaser does not involve Dillon in any way. #Ilovemyhusband — AmyRking (@amyduggar) December 7, 2016

She tweeted at the time, “The story I was describing in the Marriage Bootcamp teaser does not involve Dillon in any way. # Ilovemyhusband.”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars will return Jan. 6 on WE tv.