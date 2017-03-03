Is Amy (Duggar) King Ready for a Family?

Things are getting tense between Amy (Duggar) King and her husband Dillon on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Friday evening’s episode, the reality stars come face to face with some serious marriage questions.

Standing side by side in front of their fellow cast mates, an advisor first addresses Amy’s response to a question that was part of a show exercise.

“Amy, your question was: Are you afraid to bring a child into this family?” To which Amy responds “no.”

Unfortunately, according to the advisor, “deception was indicated.” Ouch.

Fellow contestant Buck also believes that Amy isn’t being truthful about her feelings, and alleges that she’s being “deceptive” and “should stop trying to act perfect.”

Dillon, whose “question was: Do you feel this marriage will last?” is next up in the hot seat.

Although Dillon says that he believes their relationship will stand the test of time, according to the advisor, “deception was indicated” on his behalf also. Double ouch.

And just how does Amy — who wed Dillon in September 2015 in a country-chic wedding near Bentonville, Arkansas — respond? “I moved about 10 inches away from him and I sat on the other side of the couch.”

She adds, “Check yo’ self.”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WEtv.