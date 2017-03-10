Why Is Amy (Duggar) King's Husband Dillon Considering an 'Escape Plan' from Their Marriage?

Amy (Duggar) King and her husband Dillon must decide whether they want to remain together — or reevaluate the future of their marriage.

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at Friday evening’s episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Amy and Dillon come face-to-face at the show’s ring ceremony.

“Is this a marriage where I want to stay in, or do I need to start thinking of an escape plan?” Dillon confesses to cameras.

Similarly, Amy is also cautious about their union: “I’ve got questions in my head like, Will Dillon really be the man that I need him to be? Is he going to elevate me the rest of my life?”

As the Kings reunite, they pour out their hearts — and honest concerns — to one another.

“These 10 days have taught me so much, about me as an individual and you as my husband. But, the lack of empathy, your tone and the lie detector test really threw me for a loop,” says Amy.

As for Dillon, he admits, “Even though we’ve found imperfections that we weren’t even aware of, I find you more beautiful now. I feel like I know you on a different level. But, I don’t know if you really don’t want a family. And it has me kind of concerned by that,” and also explains that her attitude “might trigger” his tone.

When it comes time for each partner to open their ring boxes, Dillon goes first and opens his box, which is filled with Amy’s wedding bands. As for Amy, her box is … empty. Gasp!

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WEtv.