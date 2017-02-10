Amy (Duggar) King and Husband Dillon Work Through ‘Problems in the Bedroom’ — with Puppets!

Well, that’s one way to sort out your marital problems!

In an exclusive sneak peek at Friday’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Amy (Duggar) King and her husband, Dillon, utilize puppets — yes, puppets — to discuss how their intimacy plays out in the bedroom.

“Now is the time for these couples to own up,” Dr. Venus Nicolino explains in the clip before the puppet drill begins. “We’ve seen their problems outside the bedroom. Are there problems in the bedroom? Are they taking their problems outside the bedroom into the bedroom?”

After spinning the wheel and landing on “Open Sesame,” Amy and Dillon are instructed to switch puppets and demonstrate “the sign your partner gives when they are ready to have sex.”

According to Amy, Dillon will “get close and he’ll go ‘Hey babe’ ” and proceed to kiss her on the chest.

But Amy wouldn’t have it any other way. “I like the sneak attack,” Amy admits.

As for Amy’s approach, Dillon says she starts at his face and “goes ‘Hey baby’ ” and proceeds to transition herself to below the belt.

Although the couple, who wed in September 2015 in a country-chic wedding near Bentonville, Arkansas, appear to enjoy the Marriage Boot Camp drill, fellow cast mates J.P. Rosenbaum and Ashley (Hebert) Rosenbaum don’t want to know about everything that the Kings do in their castle.

“Amy and Dillon are very open about it, which is so interesting because you would think with their beliefs that they would be more conservative about it,” says Ashley.

While observing, J.P. whispers to his wife, “I don’t like this” and asks her, “Are you okay with this?”

“No, this is too much, I think,” Ashley agrees.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WEtv.