Amy Adams Stars in Creepy New Trailer for Sharp Objects TV Show: 'It's Not Safe for You Here'

If Gone Girl chilled you to your core, you may not be able to stomach HBO’s adaptation of author Gillian Flynn‘s debut novel.

Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson star in the upcoming miniseries, which chronicles journalist Camille Preaker’s return to her Missouri hometown to cover a girl’s murder — and uncover disturbing secrets of her own. It’s a modern Southern gothic, and the first teaser captures the book’s eerie essence.

“It’s not safe for you here,” a child whispers as Camille (Adams) emerges from a bathtub, gasping for air.

This is the third of Flynn’s female-centric murder mysteries get the Hollywood treatment.

David Fincher’s 2014 critically acclaimed film Gone Girl, based on her 2012 novel, earned Rosamund Pike an Oscar nomination for best actress. Her thriller Dark Places was turned into a movie starring Charlize Theron, Christina Hendricks and Nicholas Hoult, but it went straight to video on demand and was universally panned.

Sharp Objects will premiere on HBO in July.