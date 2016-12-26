Makeover Meltdown! See How Ashley Graham Handles One Very Distressed Contestant on America's Next Top Model

America’s Next Top Model fans, brace yourselves: The makeovers are coming.

The makeover episode always promises plenty of drama (think complete breakdowns, and lots of them), and this season is no exception. In an exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode, one contestant, 27-year-old Tash, loses it when she finds out what they’re going to be doing with her look.

“Let me be me! I know who I am,” she can be heard shouting behind closed doors, as the rest of the women exchange glances. “I am a girly girl. I wear skirts. I get flirty. That is who I am!”

“Tash really didn’t like her hair,” points out fellow contestant Marissa. “But I’m absolutely loving my makeover. I just want to flip my hair and make all the girls that got their hair cut super pissed.” (As per usual, the claws are already coming out this cycle.)

Luckily, judge Ashley Graham was on the scene to help out the aspiring model, who is one of a set of twins competing to win this season.

“What’s the problem?” she asks when Tash emerges from the bathroom.

“I’m just saying that I know who I am — I know who I am on the inside,” says Tash. “I’m flirty, I’m sexy, I’m a seductress.”

“This is when the brand, the boss and the business separate,” says Graham sternly. “Because at the end of the day, your look is probably always going to be changing.”

“I’m going to go worry about my look,” she continues, instructing Tash. “And I’m going to go slay. Because that’s what a boss does.”

Tash nods and the two women high five.

“I see a boss. Okay?” says Graham. “I’mma see you at the shoot.”

America’s Next Top Model airs Mondays (10 p.m. ET) on VH1.