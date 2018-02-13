ANTM Contestants Clash Over Feminism as One Argues Men and Women Should Not Be Treated Equally

Things are getting heated in the America’s Next Top Model household.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode, two contestants get into a fiery debate over whether men and women should be treated equally.

“When I was 11 years years old I was playing baseball and they said, ‘You have to go play with the girls. Because you’re a girl, and you’re going to get hurt,’ ” says Kyla, a 20-year-old from Lacey, Washington. “That was the first time I realized that girls and boys weren’t equal.”

Liberty, a 20-year-old from Lava Hot Springs, Idaho, takes issue with Kyla’s perspective.

“I feel like in general, you want the equality of men and women — in the sense of everything,” she says.

“Yeah — that’s what feminism is,” responds Kyla.

Liberty goes on to argue that she “genuinely” feels like she “would not want to be treated the same [as a man],” asking Kyla whether she thinks men should have “maternity leave.”

“They could!” says Kyla.

“I do not believe men need that. I think that women do,” says Liberty. “I’m still a woman, I’m very much different than a man, so to be treated the same as him sometimes, I don’t agree with.”

In response, Kyla rolls her eyes and sticks both middle fingers up in the air.

But if the sneak peek is any indication, Liberty isn’t backing down.

“Being a feminist, that’s something I don’t agree with,” she says. “Because I do believe in a lot of the things that Republicans talk about and what they’re representing. And I’m probably going to be doing more research, and figuring out more and more about how I can speak up about the beauty in being a Republican.”

America’s Next Top Model airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on VH1.