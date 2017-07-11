Viral Subway Singer Brings His Soulful Rendition of 'Unchained Melody' to America's Got Talent Stage

In late 2016, Mike Yung amassed over 40 million views on YouTube after a video of him singing in the New York City subway went viral.

And after belting out classic hits at the station on 23rd and Sixth Avenue, the soulful singer brought his talents to the America’s Got Talent stage. In an exclusive clip from Tuesday’s episode, Yung belts out the same song that made him famous: Righteous Brothers’ 1965 hit “Unchained Melody.”

“I’ve been singing in the subway for roughly 37 years,” he tells judges Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel.

Later adding, “Success is what you make it right? But there’s no better stage, there’s no better place to be than right here.”

In addition to becoming a viral sensation, Yung flew to Los Angeles and appeared on James Corden‘s The Late Late Show in September 2016.

Decades before AGT and YouTube, Yung was signed to a label and had a recording contract, and even briefly worked for the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

“It keeps you going. People I know, that I’ve been with, have been doing it just as long as me. You have to love what you do automatically, because what I do is not easy. I sing against trains for four or five hours,” Yung told Pitchfork in last September.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on NBC.