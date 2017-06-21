People

America's Got Talent Host Tyra Banks Awards 'Mind-Blowing' Dance Troupe from Ukraine with Golden Buzzer

Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Mel B aren’t the only ones who can send America’s Got Talent contestants straight to the live rounds!

Host Tyra Banks shocked audiences when she pushed the coveted Golden Buzzer for Light Balance, a group of dancers from Ukraine who literally lit up the stage with their intricate choreography and neon costumes on Tuesday night’s episode.

“Stop right now. I’m amazed by you guys. You guys wasn’t this incredible? Like crazy good?” Banks asked the audience before going to the judges’ table.

“One of the most mind-blowing performances in #AGT history,” the NBC show tweeted.

America's Got Talent

This isn’t Light Balance’s first time on TV or their first appearance on the Got Talent franchise. The dancers performed for Cowell on Britain’s Got Talent in 2014.

Last week, Mandel chose his Golden Buzzer recipient, 16-year-old Christian Guardino. In addition, Mel B‘s 12-year-old singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer and Cowell’s 29-year-old deaf singer Mandy Harvey are going to the live rounds. Judge Heidi Klum still has yet to select her Golden Buzzer contestant.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on NBC.