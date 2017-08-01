Laverne Cox Inspires America's Got Talent Contestants: 'Do Not Ever Give Up on Your Dreams!'

Laverne Cox has some words of wisdom for anyone applying to America’s Got Talent.

“The big thing about this show and about life is that you have to hold on to your dreams people have told me that I can not have my dreams — but you can have them,” she says in an exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode.

Cox is a guest judge this week and is particularly taken by 34-year-old choreographer and dancer named Oscar Hernandez.

“I spent years behind the scenes choreographing for different NBA and NFL dance teams making them look good but tonight this is about me,” Hernandez says before taking the stage and dedicating his routine to Cox. “I’ve got one chance. Getting to the live show could definitely change my life. This is my time to shine.”

Hernandez kills it with a routine set to Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and Jessie J‘s song “Bang Bang” — even getting a standing ovation from Simon Cowell.

“Oscar is large and in charge,” Cox tells Hernandez after the performance. “Do not ever give up on your dreams. Love you!”

Cox’s episode of AGT airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.