America's Got Talent Alum Jon Dorenbos Performs Epic Money Magic Trick with Marlon Wayans

If only we could all have ourselves a Jon Dorenbos.

On Wednesday’s upcoming episode of America’s Got Talent, season 11 finalist Dorenbos, a magician and Philadelphia Eagles’ long snapper, wows Marlon Wayans with two tricks that we wish we could all do (the second trick will air Wednesday).

“I want to do a trick with some money,” the AGT finalist tells Wayans, 45, in the PEOPLE exclusive clip while in front of a crowd on Hollywood Blvd. “Do you have your wallet?”

Without hesitation, the Marlon star willingly hands over his prized possession.

“The number one thing when a magician grabs a dollar bill, what do they say?” he asks Wayans. “A lot of people say, ‘Can you take that one and turn it into 100?’ I’m not that good, so what I tell people is, ‘If you could just cut your expectation in half, I can help you out.’ ”

Dorenbos, 37, then proceeds to “cut” that dollar bill in half and magically makes a $50 bill appear.

“But you still want to see the 100,” says Dorenbos.

And, just like that, Wayans is holding a $100 bill.

“You and I need to go into business together,” Dorenbos says.

On season 11, the NFL player completely stunned the judges with his quick and slick magic routine.

When the pro-football player walked onstage, Howie Mandel – being the sports fan that he is – recognized his name right away.

“As much as we can achieve, there’s always new beginnings, and there’s always new things to do,” Dorenbos said. “So in the off-season, I tour around and do magic and comedy.”

After Simon Cowell asked the magician if he would quit his career after 14 years to pursue magic, Dorenbos responded in the best way.

“Well, let’s be honest,” he said. ”The NFL stands for ‘not for long,’ so I’ve been lucky here. You’ve always got to have a back-up plan, and this is a pretty good one.”

Season 9 AGT winner, magician Mat Franco, will also return for a special performance on Wednesday.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) and the live results show airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET), both on NBC.