Friendly Exes! Seal Reunites with Heidi Klum as a Guest Judge on America's Got Talent

From co-parenting to co-working, friendly exes Heidi Klum and Seal are proving they can do it all together.

The two were all smiles as they posed side by side on the America’s Got Talent red carpet and reunited at the judge’s table alongside Simon Cowell, Mel B and Howie Mandel during the final round of Judge Cuts airing on Tuesday.

“I was thrilled to be a part of what has become America’s favorite TV show,” Seal, 54, tells PEOPLE exclusively of his appearance as a guest judge. “I’ve been an admirer of Simon’s ever since we both lived in England, and to work beside him was both a privilege and an education.”

As a guest judge, Seal will have control of the coveted Golden Buzzer to send through one special act straight to the live shows.

Klum, 44, shared her excitement about the upcoming episode featuring her ex-husband on Monday by posting on her social media accounts, “Love goofing around with Seal on AGT #JudgeCuts!” along with a video of the two singing a silly duet together to the tune of a ukulele.

A source previously told PEOPLE it was Klum’s idea to have Seal come on the show and that the couple’s children came along.

Klum and Seal were married for nearly seven years after splitting in 2012, and they share four children — Leni, 13, Henry, 11, Johan, 10, and Lou, 7.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on NBC.